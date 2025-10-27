Guzman y Gomez Ltd. Updates on Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Guzman y Gomez Ltd. ( (AU:GYG) ) has issued an update.

Guzman y Gomez Ltd. has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. The company reported a total of 37,387 ordinary fully paid securities bought back on the previous day, as part of its daily buy-back notification. This move is part of their strategy to manage capital and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:GYG) stock is a Hold with a A$26.00 price target.

More about Guzman y Gomez Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 481,358

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$2.66B



