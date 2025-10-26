Guzman y Gomez Ltd. Initiates On-Market Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Guzman y Gomez Ltd. ( (AU:GYG) ) has shared an announcement.

Guzman y Gomez Ltd. has announced an update regarding its on-market buy-back of ordinary fully paid securities, identified by the ASX code GYG. As of October 27, 2025, the company reported the buy-back of 37,087 securities on the previous day, marking the commencement of its buy-back program which initially began on October 9, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:GYG) stock is a Hold with a A$26.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Guzman y Gomez Ltd. stock, see the AU:GYG Stock Forecast page.

More about Guzman y Gomez Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 481,358

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$2.66B

See more data about GYG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue