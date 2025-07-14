Guzman y Gomez Ltd. Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Guzman y Gomez Ltd. ( (AU:GYG) ) has shared an update.

Guzman y Gomez Ltd. has announced the quotation of new securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), with a total of 17,000 ordinary fully paid securities to be quoted. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its market presence and provide additional value to its stakeholders.

More about Guzman y Gomez Ltd.

Guzman y Gomez Ltd. operates in the food and beverage industry, primarily focusing on Mexican cuisine. The company is known for its fast-casual dining experience, offering a range of Mexican-inspired dishes and beverages to a diverse customer base.

Average Trading Volume: 236,159

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$2.81B

