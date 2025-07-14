Guzman y Gomez Ltd. Announces Cessation of Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Guzman y Gomez Ltd. ( (AU:GYG) ) is now available.

Guzman y Gomez Ltd. announced the cessation of certain securities, including 6,000 options that expired without exercise and 112,750 options that lapsed due to unmet conditions. This announcement may impact the company’s financial structure, reflecting a strategic decision to manage its capital and potentially influence investor perceptions.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:GYG) stock is a Hold with a A$31.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Guzman y Gomez Ltd. stock, see the AU:GYG Stock Forecast page.

More about Guzman y Gomez Ltd.

Guzman y Gomez Ltd. operates in the food and beverage industry, primarily focusing on Mexican cuisine. The company is known for its fast-casual dining experience and has a significant presence in the Australian market.

Average Trading Volume: 236,159

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$2.81B

