Gurit Reports 20.3% Sales Decline, Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance

Gurit Holding AG ( (CH:GURN) ) has provided an announcement.

Gurit Holding AG reported a net sales decline of 20.3% at constant exchange rates for the first nine months of 2025, totaling CHF 239.9 million. The decrease was attributed to strategic business exits and uncertainty regarding US tariffs, particularly affecting the Wind Materials segment. Despite these challenges, Gurit remains confident in its strategic redirection and continues to strengthen relationships with key customers, particularly in the wind sector, while also expanding in the subsea market. The company maintains its full-year guidance, expecting net sales to reach around CHF 300 million.

Gurit Holding AG, based in Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, specializes in advanced composite materials, composite tooling equipment, and core kitting services. The company serves global growth markets such as the wind turbine industry, marine, and building sectors, with operations in multiple countries including Australia, Canada, China, and the United States.

