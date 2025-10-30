Guotai Junan Securities Reports Significant Asset Impairment Provision

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2611) ) has shared an announcement.

Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. announced a provision for impairment of assets totaling RMB2,382.95 million for the period from January to September 2025. This provision, which includes credit loss expenses and impairment losses on other assets, has significantly impacted the company’s financials, reducing profit before income tax by the same amount and net profit attributable to equity holders by RMB1,718.93 million. The impairment is primarily due to the leasing business added through the merger with Haitong Securities Co., Ltd., which has maintained stable development and asset quality despite the increased provisions.

Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China with limited liability. It operates in the financial services industry, focusing on securities and related financial products. The company is involved in various financial activities, including securities trading, asset management, and investment banking, with a market focus on the Chinese financial sector.

