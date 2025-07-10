Guotai Junan International Projects Significant Profit Surge in 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited ( (HK:1788) ) has issued an update.

Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited has announced a significant increase in net profit for the first half of 2025, expecting a rise between 161% and 202% compared to the same period in 2024. This growth is attributed to a substantial increase in income from its core business areas, highlighting the company’s strong performance and potential positive impact on its market position.

More about Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited

Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited is a financial services company based in Hong Kong, primarily engaged in wealth management, corporate finance, asset management, and trading and investment businesses.

Average Trading Volume: 462,162,554

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$44.94B

See more data about 1788 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue