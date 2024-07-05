Guotai Junan Announces Board Appointments

Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (HK:1788) has released an update.

Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited has successfully passed all Ordinary Resolutions during their Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on July 5, 2024, including the appointment of Dr. XIE Lebin and Mr. DONG Boyang as non-executive Directors. Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favor of the new appointments and the authorization for the board to fix their remuneration. In conjunction with their appointments, Dr. XIE and Mr. DONG have also joined the Nomination Committee and Risk Committee, respectively.

