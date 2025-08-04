Guoquan Food Reports Strong Interim Results and Retail Expansion

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Guoquan Food (Shanghai) Company., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2517) ) just unveiled an announcement.
Guoquan Food (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the first half of 2025, with a 21.6% rise in revenue and a 122.5% surge in net profit compared to the same period in 2024. The company expanded its retail network to 10,400 stores, including a notable increase in township-level markets and the introduction of 24-hour unmanned retail stores, which are expected to enhance operational efficiency and consumer convenience.
More about Guoquan Food (Shanghai) Company., Ltd. Class H
Guoquan Food (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. operates in the food industry, focusing on providing home meal products through an extensive omni-channel instant retail network across China. The company has developed a large-scale network of instant retail stores that offer both online and offline shopping options, enhancing brand awareness and consumer reach.
Average Trading Volume: 53,669,281
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: HK$12.98B
