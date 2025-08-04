Guoquan Food Reports Strong Interim Results and Retail Expansion

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Guoquan Food (Shanghai) Company., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2517) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Guoquan Food (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the first half of 2025, with a 21.6% rise in revenue and a 122.5% surge in net profit compared to the same period in 2024. The company expanded its retail network to 10,400 stores, including a notable increase in township-level markets and the introduction of 24-hour unmanned retail stores, which are expected to enhance operational efficiency and consumer convenience.

More about Guoquan Food (Shanghai) Company., Ltd. Class H

Guoquan Food (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. operates in the food industry, focusing on providing home meal products through an extensive omni-channel instant retail network across China. The company has developed a large-scale network of instant retail stores that offer both online and offline shopping options, enhancing brand awareness and consumer reach.

Average Trading Volume: 53,669,281

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$12.98B

For an in-depth examination of 2517 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue