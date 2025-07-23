Gunze Limited Announces Disposal of Treasury Shares for Executive Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Gunze ( (JP:3002) ) has provided an update.

Gunze Limited has announced its decision to dispose of 19,914 treasury shares as restricted stock compensation for its directors and corporate officers. This move, approved by the Board of Directors, aims to align the interests of the management with shareholders and enhance corporate value. The shares will be allotted under a restricted shares allotment agreement, with a transfer restriction period extending until 2055, ensuring long-term commitment from the recipients.

Gunze Limited operates in the textile and apparel industry, focusing on the production and sale of clothing, textiles, and related products. The company is known for its commitment to enhancing shareholder value and sustainable corporate growth.

Average Trading Volume: 155,503

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen117.5B

