Gunosy, Inc. Announces Compliance Plan for Prime Market Standards

Gunosy, Inc. ( (JP:6047) ) has shared an update.

Gunosy, Inc. has announced a plan to comply with the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market’s listing maintenance standards after failing to meet the required market capitalization as of May 2025. The company aims to achieve compliance by May 31, 2026, to avoid potential delisting, and is considering transitioning to the Standard Market if necessary due to external factors.

More about Gunosy, Inc.

Gunosy, Inc. operates in the digital media industry, primarily offering news aggregation services. The company focuses on delivering personalized news content to its users and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market.

Average Trading Volume: 139,667

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen15.78B

