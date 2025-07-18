Gunma Bank Completes Treasury Stock Disposal for Remuneration Plans

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Gunma Bank ( (JP:8334) ) is now available.

The Gunma Bank has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of treasury stock as part of its restricted share and performance-linked stock remuneration plans. This move, resolved at the Board of Directors meeting on June 20, 2025, involves the disposal of common shares to directors and executive officers, reflecting the bank’s strategy to align management incentives with performance outcomes.

The Gunma Bank, Ltd. operates in the financial industry, primarily offering banking services. It is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and focuses on providing financial products and services to its clients.

