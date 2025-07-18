Gun Ei Chemical Completes Treasury Share Disposal for Executive Remuneration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Gun Ei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4229) ) has provided an announcement.

Gun Ei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of 3,515 treasury shares as restricted stock remuneration, a decision made by its Board of Directors on June 20, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategic financial management, potentially impacting its stock value and aligning executive incentives with shareholder interests.

Gun Ei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production and distribution of chemical products. The company is listed on the TSE Prime Market and is headquartered in Takasaki-shi, Gunma, Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 11,772

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen18.59B

