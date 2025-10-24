Gumtree Australia Markets Limited Updates Constitution

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Market Herald Ltd ( (AU:GUM) ).

Gumtree Australia Markets Limited, under the chairmanship of Bruce Rathie, has amended its constitution effective from October 24, 2025. The amendments include provisions related to share capital, transfer of shares, and other corporate governance matters, which are expected to streamline operations and enhance compliance with listing rules.

Average Trading Volume: 72,257

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$62.59M

