Gulshan Polyols Limited Reports Q1 Financial Results and Plans Capital Raising

Gulshan Polyols Limited ( (IN:GULPOLY) ) has issued an announcement.

Gulshan Polyols Limited announced the approval of its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, during its board meeting. Additionally, the company has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs. 250 Crores through Qualified Institutions Placement or other capital raising methods, indicating a strategic move to enhance its financial capabilities and potentially expand its operations.

More about Gulshan Polyols Limited

Gulshan Polyols Limited operates in the chemical industry, primarily focusing on the production of polyols and other chemical products. The company serves various sectors, including pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and industrial applications, with a market focus on providing high-quality chemical solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 12,146

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 10.69B INR

