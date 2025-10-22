Gulf Resources Announces Reverse Stock Split

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Gulf Resources ( (GURE) ) is now available.

Gulf Resources, Inc. announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of its common stock, effective October 27, 2025, to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement. This move will reduce the number of shares outstanding from approximately 13.63 million to 1.36 million, with stockholders’ positions adjusted automatically without requiring further action.

Spark’s Take on GURE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GURE is a Neutral.

Gulf Resources is currently facing significant financial and operational challenges, such as declining revenues and cash flow issues, which weigh heavily on its overall stock score. Technical indicators offer mixed signals with limited upward momentum, while valuation metrics suggest the stock might be overvalued given its negative earnings. The latest earnings call revealed strategic investments but also highlighted major revenue declines and operational losses, which add to the uncertainty. The company’s recovery depends on successfully capitalizing on future bromine price increases and strategic land acquisitions.

More about Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc. operates through four wholly-owned subsidiaries and is one of the largest producers of bromine in China. The company manufactures chemical products for various applications, including oil and gas exploration, papermaking, and antibiotics, and also produces and sells crude salt.

Average Trading Volume: 309,406

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $7.65M

