Gulf Marine Services Updates Shareholders on Total Voting Rights

An announcement from Gulf Marine Services ( (GB:GMS) ) is now available.

Gulf Marine Services PLC announced that as of June 30, 2025, its issued share capital consists of 1,152,166,012 ordinary shares, each with voting rights, and holds no shares in treasury. This update on total voting rights is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification obligations under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:GMS is a Outperform.

Gulf Marine Services scores well due to strong financial performance and attractive valuation, with solid revenue and cash flow growth. Technical indicators suggest a stable trend, while corporate events present a mixed picture with both strategic advancements and legal challenges. The absence of earnings call data limits further insights.

More about Gulf Marine Services

Gulf Marine Services PLC operates in the marine services industry, providing self-propelled, self-elevating support vessels for the offshore oil, gas, and renewable energy sectors. The company focuses on delivering efficient and versatile solutions for offshore operations.

Average Trading Volume: 2,888,726

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £226M

