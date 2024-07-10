Gulf Keystone Executes Share Buyback Plan

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GB:GKP) has released an update.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. has recently executed a share buyback, purchasing 125,000 common shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its previously announced programme. The repurchased shares, acquired through Canaccord Genuity Limited, will be cancelled, resulting in a new total of 218,254,194 shares with voting rights. This move may impact shareholders’ notification requirements under the FCA’s rules.

