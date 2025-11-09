Gujarat Alkalies Reports Revenue Growth and Operational Efficiency Gains

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. ( (IN:GUJALKALI) ) has provided an update.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited reported a 10% increase in sales revenue for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26, reaching Rs.1063 Crores, driven by higher capacity utilization and better sales realization. The company also achieved a 7% increase in EBITDA and has been actively working on improving operational efficiencies and reducing energy costs through increased use of renewable power. Additionally, its subsidiary, GACL-NALCO Alkalies & Chemicals Private Limited, reported its first profit before tax.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited, promoted by the Government of Gujarat, operates in the chemical industry with a focus on producing alkalies and chemicals. The company is known for its various chemical products and has a market focus on enhancing operational efficiencies and utilizing renewable energy sources.

