Guardian Pharmacy Services Boosts Revenue, Raises Guidance

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. Class A ( (GRDN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. Class A presented to its investors.

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. is a prominent player in the long-term care pharmacy services sector, providing medication and technology-enabled services to enhance care for residents in long-term care facilities across the United States. The company operates over 53 pharmacies nationwide, serving approximately 204,000 residents in 38 states.

In its third quarter of 2025, Guardian Pharmacy Services reported a significant increase in revenue, reaching $377.4 million, which marks a 20% rise compared to the previous year. The company also experienced a substantial improvement in net income, reporting $9.6 million compared to a loss of $105.8 million in the same period last year. This positive trajectory has led the company to raise its full-year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance.

Key financial highlights include an increase in residents served by 13% year-over-year, reaching approximately 204,000. The company’s Adjusted EBITDA improved to $27.3 million from $23.0 million in the prior year. Additionally, Guardian Pharmacy Services maintained a strong cash position with $36.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and no long-term debt under its credit facility.

Strategically, Guardian expanded its footprint in the Pacific Northwest through the acquisition of Managed Healthcare Pharmacy, marking its first physical presence in Oregon. This acquisition aligns with Guardian’s strategy to integrate high-quality local operators into its network, further enhancing its national platform.

Looking ahead, Guardian Pharmacy Services is optimistic about its growth prospects, as reflected in its raised guidance for the full year. The company anticipates continued strong performance driven by its strategic acquisitions and organic growth, positioning it well for future success in the long-term care pharmacy services market.

