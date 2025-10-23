Guardian Metal Resources Advances Tempiute Tungsten Project in Nevada

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Golden Metal Resources Plc ( (GB:GMET) ) has issued an announcement.

Guardian Metal Resources has announced significant progress in its Tempiute tungsten project in Nevada, with rapid advancements in drilling and technical workstreams. The project aims to establish a strong foundation for U.S. tungsten supply, with consistent mineralization confirmed and infrastructure improvements underway to support future growth. The company’s efforts include extensive drilling, geophysical surveys, and metallurgical studies, positioning Tempiute for its next phase of development and potential gallium production. These developments are crucial for Guardian Metal’s strategy to re-establish secure, domestically sourced tungsten production in the U.S., aligning with national priorities.

More about Golden Metal Resources Plc

Guardian Metal Resources plc is a strategic development and mineral exploration company focused on tungsten in Nevada, USA. The company aims to establish its co-flagship projects, Tempiute and Pilot Mountain, as key components of U.S. tungsten supply, supporting national efforts to reduce reliance on foreign supply chains and enhance economic and defense security.

Average Trading Volume: 581,632

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

For detailed information about GMET stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue