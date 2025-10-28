Guangzhou Baiyunshan Reports Strong Q3 2025 Profit Growth Amid Cash Flow Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Company ( (HK:0874) ) is now available.

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Company Limited reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the third quarter of 2025. The company’s income from operations rose by 9.74% compared to the same period in 2024, and the net profit attributable to shareholders increased by 30.28%. Despite these positive results, the company experienced a substantial decrease in net cash flow from operating activities, which dropped by 162.45%. This financial report highlights the company’s strong profitability growth, although it faces challenges in cash flow management.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0874) stock is a Buy with a HK$20.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Company stock, see the HK:0874 Stock Forecast page.

More about Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Company

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Company Limited is a joint stock company with limited liability established in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the production and distribution of pharmaceutical products.

Average Trading Volume: 1,602,703

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$43.28B

For a thorough assessment of 0874 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue