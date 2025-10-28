Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Enhances Governance with Revised Committee Rules

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Company ( (HK:0874) ) has issued an update.

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Company Limited has revised the rules for its Nomination and Remuneration Committee to improve management structure and standardize procedures for appointing directors and senior management. These changes aim to ensure that the board members have the appropriate skills and diversity to support the company’s strategic goals. The committee will focus on formulating criteria for selecting and evaluating directors and senior management, as well as developing remuneration policies and plans. This move is expected to strengthen the company’s governance and align its leadership with its strategic objectives.

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Company Limited operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and production of pharmaceutical products. The company is committed to enhancing its management structure and ensuring that its board of directors and senior management possess the necessary skills and experience to meet business requirements.

