Guangzhou Automobile Group Reports Decline in Q3 2025 Financial Performance

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co ( (HK:2238) ) has issued an update.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. has released its unaudited third quarterly report for 2025, showing a significant decline in financial performance compared to the previous year. The company reported a decrease in revenue by 14.62% and a substantial drop in net profit attributable to shareholders by 27.02%, indicating challenges in its operational efficiency and market conditions.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in China, primarily engaged in the automotive industry. It focuses on manufacturing and selling vehicles and related components, targeting both domestic and international markets.

