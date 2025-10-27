Guangdong Land Holdings Announces Director Resignation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Guangdong Land Holdings Limited ( (HK:0124) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Guangdong Land Holdings Limited has announced the resignation of Mr. Li Wenchang as a Non-Executive Director due to changes in work arrangements, effective from October 27, 2025. The company expressed gratitude for Mr. Li’s contributions and confirmed there are no disagreements or issues requiring shareholder attention. The board’s composition now includes two Executive Directors, two Non-Executive Directors, and three Independent Non-Executive Directors.

More about Guangdong Land Holdings Limited

YTD Price Performance: -11.29%

Average Trading Volume: 4,045,165

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$470.7M

