Guangdong Join-Share Announces Final Dividend for 2024

Guangdong Join-Share Financing Guarantee Investment Co., Ltd. has announced a final dividend of RMB 0.019 per share for the financial year ending December 31, 2024. The dividend will be paid on July 30, 2025, following shareholder approval on June 6, 2025. The company will withhold a 10% tax on dividends for non-resident individual and enterprise shareholders, with variations depending on international tax treaties. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to returning value to its shareholders and may influence its market positioning by demonstrating financial stability and shareholder focus.

Guangdong Join-Share Financing Guarantee Investment Co., Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on providing financing guarantee services. The company plays a significant role in facilitating financial transactions and supporting businesses by offering guarantees that enhance creditworthiness and access to capital.

