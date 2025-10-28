Guangdong Investment Shows Steady Growth Amid Challenges

Guangdong Investment ( (GGDVF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Guangdong Investment presented to its investors.

Guangdong Investment Limited is a Hong Kong-based company primarily engaged in water resources, property investment, and infrastructure projects, with a significant presence in Mainland China.

For the nine months ending September 30, 2025, Guangdong Investment reported a modest revenue increase of 1.3% to HK$14.28 billion, driven by its water resources business, despite declines in other sectors. Profit before tax rose by 9.5% to HK$6.24 billion, attributed to reduced finance costs and administrative expenses.

The company’s water resources segment, particularly the Dongshen Water Supply Project, saw a 1.5% increase in water supply volume, contributing significantly to revenue. Property investment revenue increased by 4.8%, while the energy projects faced a mixed performance with a decrease in revenue but an increase in profit before tax. The department store operations saw a sharp decline in revenue by 45.6%, although profit before tax improved by 37.3%.

Despite a challenging global economic environment, Guangdong Investment remains focused on expanding its water resources segment and optimizing its business structure. The company aims to leverage opportunities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to enhance its operational performance and overall value.

