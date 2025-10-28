Guangdong Investment Secures HK$1.75 Billion Loan Facility

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Guangdong Investment ( (HK:0270) ) has provided an update.

Guangdong Investment Limited has secured a committed revolving loan facility of HK$1.75 billion for general working capital needs. The loan agreement stipulates that GDH Limited must maintain its majority ownership and control by the Guangdong Provincial Government, ensuring stability in the company’s governance structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0270) stock is a Hold with a HK$8.00 price target.

More about Guangdong Investment

Guangdong Investment Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, primarily involved in investment activities. It is majority-owned by GDH Limited, which is ultimately controlled by the Guangdong Provincial Government of China.

Average Trading Volume: 11,283,655

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$46.88B

