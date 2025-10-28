Guangdong Investment Reports Steady Growth in 2025

Guangdong Investment ( (GGDVY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Guangdong Investment presented to its investors.

Guangdong Investment Limited is a Hong Kong-based company primarily engaged in water resources management, property investment, and other infrastructure projects across Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company operates in sectors such as water supply, property management, and energy generation.

In its latest earnings report for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, Guangdong Investment Limited reported a modest increase in revenue and a significant rise in profit before tax. The company highlighted its strategic focus on expanding its water resources segment and optimizing its business structure amid global economic challenges.

Key financial metrics showed a 1.3% increase in revenue from continuing operations, reaching HK$14.28 billion, while profit before tax rose by 9.5% to HK$6.24 billion. The company’s water resources business was a major contributor to this growth, with the Dongshen Water Supply Project seeing a 1.5% increase in water supply volume. Additionally, the property investment segment saw a 4.8% revenue increase, driven by higher rental income and occupancy rates.

Looking ahead, Guangdong Investment Limited remains committed to enhancing its operational efficiency and exploring new growth opportunities in the Greater Bay Area. The company aims to strengthen its core businesses and pursue strategic investments to drive future profitability and value creation.

