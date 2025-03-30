Guangdong – Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Holdings Reports Increased Annual Loss for 2024

Guangdong – Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1396) ) has issued an announcement.
Guangdong – Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Holdings Ltd. announced its annual results for the year ending December 31, 2024, reporting a significant loss of RMB 2,041,311,000, compared to a loss of RMB 1,205,615,000 in the previous year. The company’s financial performance was impacted by a decrease in revenue, increased costs, and losses from investment properties, posing challenges for its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.
More about Guangdong – Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Holdings Ltd.
Guangdong – Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability. It operates within the real estate sector, focusing on investment properties and related financial activities.
YTD Price Performance: 394.12%
Average Trading Volume: 9,613
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: €74.99M
