Guangdong – Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Holdings Ltd. EGM Approves Key Resolutions

Guangdong – Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1396) ) just unveiled an update.

Guangdong – Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Holdings Ltd. announced the results of its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on October 21, 2025. The company, which operates in the real estate and infrastructure development sector, focuses on projects within the Greater Bay Area of China. During the EGM, all proposed resolutions, including the grant of a Whitewash Waiver, were approved by shareholders. The approval of these resolutions is significant for the company’s strategic acquisitions and future growth plans, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1396) stock is a Hold with a HK$6.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Guangdong – Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Holdings Ltd. stock, see the HK:1396 Stock Forecast page.

