Guangdong – Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Holdings Ltd. Announces Trading Halt

Guangdong – Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1396) ) has shared an update.

Guangdong – Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Holdings Ltd. has announced a trading halt on its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as of July 14, 2025. This suspension is due to an impending announcement related to The Code on Takeovers and Mergers, which involves inside information about the company. The halt indicates significant developments that could impact the company’s operations and influence its market positioning, potentially affecting stakeholders.

More about Guangdong – Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Holdings Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: 2382.52%

Average Trading Volume: 2,895,565

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.89B

