Guangdong-Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Holdings Ltd. Announces Board Lot Size Reduction

Guangdong – Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1396) ) has shared an announcement.

Guangdong – Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Holdings Ltd. announced a change in the board lot size for its shares, reducing from 8,000 to 2,000 shares per lot, effective November 24, 2025. This change aims to lower the investment threshold, enhance trading liquidity, and attract a broader investor base, ultimately benefiting both the company and its shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1396) stock is a Hold with a HK$6.50 price target.

More about Guangdong – Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Holdings Ltd.

Guangdong – Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the financial sector. It is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and focuses on trading shares, with a market emphasis on the Greater Bay Area.

YTD Price Performance: 4067.83%

Average Trading Volume: 2,698,079

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$6.7B

