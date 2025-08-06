Guanajuato Silver Secures Permit to Advance Pinguico Mine Development

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Guanajuato Silver Company ( (TSE:GSVR) ) has provided an announcement.

Guanajuato Silver Company has received a crucial General Use Explosives Permit for its Pinguico project, allowing the resumption of development work. This permit enables the company to advance its operations by accessing and extracting mineralized material from the historic underground stockpile, which is economically viable in the current market. The development is expected to contribute to production and offset costs, enhancing the company’s position in the mining industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:GSVR) stock is a Buy with a C$0.30 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Guanajuato Silver Company stock, see the TSE:GSVR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:GSVR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:GSVR is a Neutral.

Guanajuato Silver’s overall stock score reflects strong corporate developments and some positive technical signals, tempered by ongoing financial and valuation challenges. The company’s high-grade gold finds and leadership enhancements are encouraging, but profitability and leverage issues remain significant risks.

More about Guanajuato Silver Company

Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold and silver projects. The company is primarily involved in the Guanajuato district of central Mexico, with key projects including the Pinguico epithermal gold-silver vein project and the El Cubo Mines Complex.

Average Trading Volume: 1,291,888

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$147.8M

