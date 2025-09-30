GTL Limited Conducts 37th AGM with E-Voting Transparency

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

GTL Limited ( (IN:GTL) ) has issued an update.

GTL Limited held its 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 30, 2025, through video conferencing, adhering to guidelines from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and SEBI. The meeting was chaired by Mr. D. S. Gunasingh and attended by key company officials and directors. During the AGM, the company facilitated remote e-voting for shareholders, with the results to be declared post-meeting, ensuring transparency in the decision-making process.

