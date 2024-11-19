GSK’s Linerixibat Shows Promise for PBC Itch Relief

GlaxoSmithKline (GB:GSK) has released an update.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has announced promising Phase III trial results for linerixibat, a potential treatment for severe itch caused by primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), a rare autoimmune liver disease. The trial showed significant improvement in itch symptoms over 24 weeks compared to a placebo, highlighting linerixibat’s potential as the first global therapy for this unmet need. With PBC affecting thousands globally, this development could significantly impact patients’ quality of life.

