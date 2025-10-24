GSK’s Blenrep Gains FDA Approval for Multiple Myeloma Treatment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from GlaxoSmithKline ( (GB:GSK) ) is now available.

GSK announced that the US FDA has approved Blenrep for treating relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma in adults who have undergone at least two prior therapies. This approval is based on the DREAMM-7 trial, which showed significant improvements in survival and progression-free survival. Blenrep is the only anti-BCMA treatment available in community settings, addressing a major patient need. GSK is advancing its clinical program to explore Blenrep’s potential in earlier treatment stages, with ongoing trials and future data submissions planned to further solidify its role in the multiple myeloma treatment landscape.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:GSK) stock is a Hold with a £14.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on GlaxoSmithKline stock, see the GB:GSK Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:GSK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:GSK is a Outperform.

GlaxoSmithKline’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are the most significant factors driving the score. The technical analysis supports a bullish outlook, though caution is advised due to nearing overbought indicators. Valuation is reasonable, providing a balanced investment opportunity.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:GSK stock, click here.

More about GlaxoSmithKline

GSK is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on uniting science, technology, and talent to advance disease treatment. The company is involved in oncology, aiming to enhance quality of life and survival rates across various cancers, including blood, women’s, lung, and gastrointestinal cancers.

Average Trading Volume: 7,947,473

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £66.15B

Learn more about GSK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue