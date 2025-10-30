GSK Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

GlaxoSmithKline ( (GSK) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information GlaxoSmithKline presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is a global biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and delivery of innovative medicines and vaccines, with a strong focus on specialty medicines, vaccines, and general medicines. In its latest earnings report, GSK announced robust financial performance for the third quarter of 2025, driven by significant growth in specialty medicines and vaccines. The company reported a total sales increase of 8% at constant exchange rates, with specialty medicines sales growing by 16% and vaccines by 2%. Key drivers included strong performances in respiratory, immunology, oncology, and HIV treatments. Operating profit and earnings per share both saw substantial growth, exceeding 100%, attributed to lower legal expenses and increased operating income. GSK also highlighted its strategic advancements, including four major new product approvals and ongoing pivotal trials, positioning the company for future growth. Looking ahead, GSK has upgraded its 2025 guidance, expecting turnover growth between 6% to 7% and core earnings per share growth between 10% to 12%, reflecting confidence in its pipeline and market strategy.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue