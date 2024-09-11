GSK HSV Vaccine Trial Falls Short in Efficacy

GlaxoSmithKline (GB:GSK) has released an update.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) announced that its experimental herpes simplex virus (HSV) vaccine, GSK3943104, failed to meet the primary efficacy objectives in the phase II trial and will not advance to phase III. However, no safety issues were reported, and the study will continue for safety monitoring and data collection to aid future HSV research. Despite this setback, GSK remains committed to addressing the unmet needs in genital herpes treatment and will use these findings to inform ongoing research efforts.

