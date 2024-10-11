GSK Executives Reinvest Dividends in Shares

GlaxoSmithKline (GB:GSK) has released an update.

Key personnel at GlaxoSmithKline, including CEO Emma Walmsley and several senior vice presidents, have acquired ordinary shares by reinvesting dividends through the company’s Share Reward Plan. The transactions, which were all initially notified, took place on October 10, 2024, at the London Stock Exchange. These acquisitions reflect a continued confidence in the company’s performance and align the interests of top management with those of the shareholders.

