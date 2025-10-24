GSK Advances Share Buyback Program with Recent Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

GlaxoSmithKline ( (GB:GSK) ) just unveiled an update.

GSK has announced the purchase of 366,000 of its own ordinary shares, as part of its ongoing buyback program, executed through BNP Paribas SA. This transaction, which took place on 23 October 2025, is part of a broader strategy to manage the company’s capital structure and return value to shareholders. Following this purchase, GSK holds 253,192,344 shares in treasury, with a total of 4,062,224,575 shares in issue, impacting the voting rights and shareholding calculations for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:GSK) stock is a Hold with a £14.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on GlaxoSmithKline stock, see the GB:GSK Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:GSK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:GSK is a Outperform.

GlaxoSmithKline’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are the most significant factors driving the score. The technical analysis supports a bullish outlook, though caution is advised due to nearing overbought indicators. Valuation is reasonable, providing a balanced investment opportunity.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:GSK stock, click here.

More about GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is a leading global healthcare company operating in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and manufacturing of medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. The company is committed to improving the quality of human life by enabling people to do more, feel better, and live longer.

Average Trading Volume: 7,947,473

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £66.15B

Find detailed analytics on GSK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue