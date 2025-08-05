GS Yuasa Reports Strong Q1 2025 Earnings Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from GS Yuasa ( (JP:6674) ).

GS Yuasa Corporation reported its consolidated earnings for the three months ending June 30, 2025, showing a notable increase in profits compared to the previous year. The company’s net sales rose by 3.4%, and operating profit increased by 34.4%, indicating strong operational performance. The financial results reflect a positive trajectory for GS Yuasa, with implications for improved market positioning and potential benefits for investors.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6674) stock is a Sell with a Yen2600.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on GS Yuasa stock, see the JP:6674 Stock Forecast page.

More about GS Yuasa

GS Yuasa Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily involved in the manufacturing and distribution of batteries and power supply systems. The company focuses on providing energy solutions across various sectors, including automotive and industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 479,593

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen277B

