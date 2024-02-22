Gryphon Digital Mining Restructures Preferred Stock System

Gryphon Digital Mining (GRYP) has released an update.

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. has streamlined its stock structure by eliminating its Series C Non-Convertible Preferred Stock and Special Voting Preferred Stock, effectively returning the previously allocated shares to the pool of authorized Preferred Stock. This move, aimed at simplifying the company’s equity, was made official with the filing of Certificates of Elimination and is now part of the company’s current corporate framework.

