Gryphon Capital Income Trust Updates NTA Valuation

Gryphon Capital Income Trust ( (AU:GCI) ) has issued an announcement.

Gryphon Capital Income Trust has announced its Net Tangible Asset (NTA) per unit as $2.0199 as of October 23, 2025. This unaudited and approximate figure provides stakeholders with an updated valuation metric, potentially impacting investment decisions and reflecting the trust’s current financial standing.

More about Gryphon Capital Income Trust

Average Trading Volume: 972,192

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

