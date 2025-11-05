Gryphon Capital Income Trust Reports Updated NTA

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Gryphon Capital Income Trust ( (AU:GCI) ).

Gryphon Capital Income Trust, listed on the ASX under the ticker GCI, has reported its Net Tangible Asset (NTA) per unit as $2.0118 as of November 4, 2025. This announcement provides stakeholders with an update on the trust’s asset valuation, which is crucial for assessing the financial health and investment potential of the trust.

More about Gryphon Capital Income Trust

Average Trading Volume: 964,929

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Learn more about GCI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue