Gryphon Capital Income Trust Announces NTA Valuation

Gryphon Capital Income Trust ( (AU:GCI) ) just unveiled an update.

Gryphon Capital Income Trust announced its Net Tangible Asset (NTA) per unit as $2.0135 as of November 10, 2025. This update provides stakeholders with an approximate, unaudited valuation of the trust’s assets, reflecting its current financial standing and potential implications for investor returns.

More about Gryphon Capital Income Trust

Gryphon Capital Income Trust operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. The company provides income-focused investment products, primarily targeting investors seeking stable returns through diversified credit portfolios.

Average Trading Volume: 990,196

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

