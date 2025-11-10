Gryphon Capital Income Trust Announces NTA Update

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Gryphon Capital Income Trust ( (AU:GCI) ) just unveiled an update.

Gryphon Capital Income Trust, listed on the ASX under the ticker GCI, announced its Net Tangible Asset (NTA) per unit as $2.0125 as of November 7, 2025. This figure, while unaudited and approximate, provides stakeholders with insight into the trust’s asset value, potentially impacting investor perceptions and market positioning.

Average Trading Volume: 990,196

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

