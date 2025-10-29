Grupo TMM Reports Strong Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Grupo Tmm SA ( (GTMAY) ) has provided an update.

Grupo TMM reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, showing a significant improvement in performance. The company saw a 12.6% increase in consolidated revenues compared to the same period last year, with net income reaching $97.8 million. The Maritime Transportation Division maintained a high fleet utilization rate, while the Maritime Infrastructure Division’s new floating dock achieved over 90% utilization. The Land Logistics Division continued to strengthen its service volumes and profitability. These results underscore Grupo TMM’s solid execution and operational efficiency, reinforcing its leadership in Mexico’s maritime and logistics sector.

More about Grupo Tmm SA

Grupo TMM, S.A.B., headquartered in Mexico City, is a Mexican company that specializes in maritime transportation, maritime infrastructure, warehousing, and ports & terminals logistics operations. The company operates through its branch offices and network of subsidiary companies, focusing on providing comprehensive solutions in these sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 7,811

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $52.07M

For a thorough assessment of GTMAY stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue