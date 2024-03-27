Grupo Financiero Galicia Schedules Shareholders’ Meeting

Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) has released an update.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. announces its Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting, scheduled for April 30th, 2024, to be conducted via videoconference using Microsoft Teams. Key agenda items include the approval of the previous fiscal year’s financial statements and results, the distribution of a cash dividend of Ps. 65,000,000,000, and decisions regarding board and auditor compensations. Shareholders are required to register their attendance and will receive instructions for participation and voting via the platform.

