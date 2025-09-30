Grupo Financiero Galicia Announces Fourth Dividend Payment for FY 2024

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On September 30, 2025, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. announced that its subsidiary, Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A., has made available the fourth installment of cash dividends for the fiscal year 2024, amounting to ARS 35,845,730,979.60. This distribution, authorized by the Argentine Central Bank, is subject to a 7% withholding tax and reflects the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders, potentially strengthening its market position and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (GGAL) stock is a Buy with a $40.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Grupo Financiero Galicia SA stock, see the GGAL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GGAL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GGAL is a Outperform.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA displays strong financial performance with solid revenue growth and profitability. The stock’s technical indicators show potential upward momentum, though the MACD suggests caution. The valuation indicates the stock is undervalued with a low P/E ratio and attractive dividend yield. Cash flow management is a concern that may affect financial flexibility, necessitating improvement in this area.

More about Grupo Financiero Galicia SA

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering banking services through its main subsidiary, Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A. The company is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and focuses on providing a range of financial products and services to its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 2,237,210

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $5.2B

